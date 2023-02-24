news

SUPERCARS

Pininfarina Battista is the new quarter mile king

‘Nothing prepares you for the brutal acceleration and pace of the Battista, which is like being shot from a cannon,’ says driver

24 February 2023 - 08:28 By Denis Droppa
The electric supercar adds to its tally of acceleration and braking records.
Image: Supplied

Pininfarina's Battista electric supercar has set a quarter mile world record for production cars.

The Italian automaker announced on Thursday its car set an 8.55-second run, narrowly beating the 8.58-second quarter mile recorded by the Rimac Nevera in 2021. The Battista's run was conducted earlier this month at the Natrax test facility in India, home  country of Pininfarina's parent company, Mahindra.

While the Battista is quicker in acceleration than the Croatian-built Nevera, the Rimac has the advantage in top speed after reaching 412km/h, a record for a production EV. The Battista achieved 358.03km/h at the Natrax test, driven by Autocar India editor Hormazd Sorabjee.

“Nothing prepares you for the brutal acceleration and pace of the Battista. It’s like being shot from a cannon," Sorabjee said.

"Equally amazing is the ease with which Battista hit its top speed, within just half a straight of Natrax’s high speed track. Even at VMax, the Battista felt rock solid, relaxed, and discreet. This is the future of speed.”

In 2022 the Battista set performance world records at its test base in Nardò, Italy. Battista’s unique launch control technology contributes to Formula 1 car-beating acceleration, including a 0-200 km/h of only 4.75 seconds. Official tests also confirmed Battista achieves the shortest stopping distance of any electric vehicle in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31m.

The Battista is powered by four motors with torque vectoring and is the most powerful Italian car ever made, with outputs of 1,417kW and 2,340Nm.  Only 150 units will be built at a price of €2.2m (R42m) each.

