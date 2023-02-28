news

Toyota production up 9% in January, chip pain still lingers

28 February 2023 - 07:42 By Reuters
Image: Chesnot/Getty Images

Toyota boosted global vehicle production by 9% in January, it said on Monday, its first increase in two months even as the car maker continued to feel the strain from global chip shortages.

The company, which is the world's largest vehicle maker by volume, and other car manufacturers are still grappling with tight supplies of chips, though the constraint has eased from a year earlier, when pandemic-related lockdowns sharply hit supplies of semiconductors.

Toyota said it produced 689,090 vehicles globally in January, an 8.8% increase from the same month last year and just short of the 700,000 vehicles it previously said it expected to produce for the month.

That does not include production from its Daihatsu and Hino units.

Global sales slipped 5.6% to 709,870 vehicles, Toyota said, reflecting the continued impact of the chip shortage.

Smaller rival Nissan said its January production fell by a quarter to 224,236 vehicles.

Honda said output fell 21.7% in January to 280,757 vehicles.

