news

No decision on sale of VW's last Russian factory, says government

02 March 2023 - 07:57 By Reuters
Volkswagen opened the Kaluga factory, which has capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year, in 2007.
Volkswagen opened the Kaluga factory, which has capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year, in 2007.
Image: Supplied

Russia's industry ministry said on Wednesday no decision had yet been made on the sale of Volkswagen's last asset in Russia, after a report that autodealer group Avilon was set to buy Volkswagen's factory in the city of Kaluga, south of Moscow.

The Moscow-based RBC daily reported that Avilon was set to buy the factory, citing two unidentified sources. The newspaper cited one source as saying the deal was already agreed, and would be finalised on March 3, the date of the carmaker's supervisory board meeting.

A source close to the matter told Reuters there are two contenders to purchase the plant — Avilon and Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema, which Kommersant reported last month was also considering buying the asset.

Volkswagen said it was considering various scenarios, including the option of selling Volkswagen Group Russia's assets to a third party, but that a decision had not yet been made.

“The final decision is at the stage of formation,” the Russian ministry of industry and trade said, adding that selling the assets to a third party was an option.

Avilon did not respond to requests for comment.

Volkswagen opened the Kaluga factory, which has capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year, in 2007. The plant has been furloughed since March 2022, when sanctions imposed by Western countries over the conflict in Ukraine saw supply chains break down.

A string of Western car brands have quit the Russian market in the year since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, either suspending production or selling their assets in the country to local buyers. 

READ MORE

Aston Martin says profitability to improve this year after rough 2022

Aston Martin, the London-listed luxury carmaker, expects profitability to improve this year and to turn free cash flow positive in the second half as ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

GM cutting hundreds of jobs to reduce costs

General Motors is cutting hundreds of executive-level and salaried jobs as it looks to cut costs and streamline operations, a person briefed on the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

German synthetic fuels row threatens planned EU combustion engine ban

German transport minister Volker Wissing on Tuesday called into question a bid by the EU to ban new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Time to fill up: another petrol price hike this week news
  2. Tesla's Musk regains his spot as the world’s richest person news
  3. Why the Ford Cortina bakkie mystique lives on Features
  4. 2023 Toyota Hilux range boosted by Xtra features New Models
  5. Six things to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid New Models

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees