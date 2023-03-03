news

Subaru to nominate executive Atsushi Osaki as next president

03 March 2023 - 12:02 By Reuters
Subaru said the new appointment is aimed at accelerating adoption to the major changes surrounding the automotive industry as the company marks the five-year milestone of the mid-term management vision formulated in 2018.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Japanese carmaker Subaru said on Friday Atsushi Osaki, executive vice-president and manufacturing division chief GM, would be appointed president and CEO.

Image: Supplied

President and CEO Tomomi Nakamura would be nominated as chairperson pending the approval of shareholders and the board in June.

The leadership shake-up comes more than a month after Toyota, the world's largest carmaker by sales, announced its leadership reshuffle. Toyota raised its stake in Subaru to 20% from 17% in 2019 as part of a strategy to better compete in developing new vehicle technologies.

Osaki, 60, joined Subaru in 1988 after studying at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology graduate school. He has served as GM of the product and portfolio division, chief GM of the quality assurance division and chief quality officer.

