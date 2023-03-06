Ford taps masses of vehicle data to stay ahead in commercial van market

Ford's push to use reams of data generated by its vans and trucks — from engines to oil filters or brake pads — to attract more customers in the European and US commercial vehicle market plays out on a 9m-long screen at its UK headquarters in Dunton, east of London.

During a recent visit by Reuters, that screen showed real-time data from 114,000 vans in Britain so far covered by Ford's FORDLiive monthly subscription service.

Ford employees were focused on the 98.3% of the vans that were in service - and of those, roughly 8% in need of repairs fairly soon or urgently — but concentrated even more so on the 1.7% vehicles out of action.

The US carmaker tracks 4,000 data points via modems it has installed in all commercial vehicles since 2019 — and can warn paying customers of engine problems and basics such as brake pad wear, low oil or diesel additives that are cheap to maintain proactively but expensive to fix if not addressed.

The carmaker has connected all of its UK dealers to its system, so it can arrange repairs and have parts ready for vans before they arrive at a dealership.

Ford, which leads the commercial vehicle market in both Europe and the US, launched the system in 2021. Hans Schep, European head of Ford Pro, the company's commercial vehicle business, said it is already close to hitting long-term targets of increasing vehicle "up time" by up to 60%.