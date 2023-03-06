news

Tesla slashes US prices of Model S, Model X for second time this year

06 March 2023 - 07:58 By Dana Hull and Danny Lee
The Model S Plaid is $109,990 (roughly R1,998,281), down 4.3% from $114,990 (roughly R2,089,121).
Image: Tesla

Tesla slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late on Sunday night by $5,000 (roughly R90,829) and $10,000 (roughly R181,659) respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.

The Model S all-wheel drive is $89,990 (roughly R1,634,752) , down 5.2% from $94,990 (roughly R1,725,581), according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is $109,990 (roughly R1,998,281), down 4.3% from $114,990 (roughly R2,089,121)

The Model X all-wheel drive is $99,990 (roughly R1,816,603), down 9.1% from $109,990 (roughly R1,998,281). The Model X Plaid is $109,990, down 8.3% from $119,990 (roughly R2,179,714).

Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers and often tweaks its pricing. The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales.

At the company’s March 1 investor day, held at Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk and other leaders emphasised manufacturing efficiency and cost-cutting. 

“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high,” said Musk.

“The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.”

