Tesla slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late on Sunday night by $5,000 (roughly R90,829) and $10,000 (roughly R181,659) respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.
The Model S all-wheel drive is $89,990 (roughly R1,634,752) , down 5.2% from $94,990 (roughly R1,725,581), according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is $109,990 (roughly R1,998,281), down 4.3% from $114,990 (roughly R2,089,121).
The Model X all-wheel drive is $99,990 (roughly R1,816,603), down 9.1% from $109,990 (roughly R1,998,281). The Model X Plaid is $109,990, down 8.3% from $119,990 (roughly R2,179,714).
Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers and often tweaks its pricing. The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales.
At the company’s March 1 investor day, held at Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk and other leaders emphasised manufacturing efficiency and cost-cutting.
“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high,” said Musk.
“The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Tesla slashes US prices of Model S, Model X for second time this year
Image: Tesla
Tesla slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late on Sunday night by $5,000 (roughly R90,829) and $10,000 (roughly R181,659) respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.
The Model S all-wheel drive is $89,990 (roughly R1,634,752) , down 5.2% from $94,990 (roughly R1,725,581), according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is $109,990 (roughly R1,998,281), down 4.3% from $114,990 (roughly R2,089,121).
The Model X all-wheel drive is $99,990 (roughly R1,816,603), down 9.1% from $109,990 (roughly R1,998,281). The Model X Plaid is $109,990, down 8.3% from $119,990 (roughly R2,179,714).
Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers and often tweaks its pricing. The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales.
At the company’s March 1 investor day, held at Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk and other leaders emphasised manufacturing efficiency and cost-cutting.
“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high,” said Musk.
“The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Foxconn races to become an EV player, and the clock is ticking
Rare BMW 333i, Ford Capri Perana heading to auction in March
Honda bullish about EVs, but combustion engines could last until 2040
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos