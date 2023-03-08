news

Kia Niro wins Women’s World Car of the Year 2023

08 March 2023 - 12:44 By Motoring Reporter
The Kia Niro has been named Women's World Car of the Year 2023. Unfortunately it is not available in South Africa.
Image: Supplied

The Kia Niro is the winner of Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) competition for 2023. The announcement coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8.

The 63 participating motoring journalists from 43 countries tested dozens of models and evaluated every detail. In the first round of voting, the best cars in each category were chosen from 59 candidates. The category winners were:

Kia Niro (Best Urban Car)

Jeep Avenger (Best Family SUV)

Citroën C5 X (Best Large Car)

Nissan X-Trail (Best Large SUV)

Audi RS 3 (Best Performance Car)

Ford Ranger (Best 4x4)

In the second round, the finalists were used as the basis for the selection of the World’s Best Car 2023.

“This year’s election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates. Each of the finalists had sufficient merit to win the trophy,” said Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY. 

After much scrutiny, the scales tipped heavily in favour of the Kia Niro, a mid-size crossover that isn’t available in South Africa. It comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models.

Here are what some of the judges had to say about the winner.

“Kia Niro a practical little city car that gives you everything you need in an affordable package” — Renuka Kirpalani, India.

“The Kia Niro is a spacious, stylish, efficient and practical car that is right on trend with its size, design and drive.” — Petra Mühr, Austria.

“One of the best hybrid vehicles with the best performance and dynamics.” — Giovanna Alvarado, Peru.

Ferrari Spider fetches R332m at Amelia Island auction

This is some way off the R887m paid for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO in 2018
Motoring
8 hours ago

What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

The JAC Hua Xianzi is the world’s first sodium-ion battery vehicle

JAC Group and Volkswagen's joint venture in China has achieved a significant milestone by introducing the world's first electric vehicle powered by a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
