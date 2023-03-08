news

VW celebrates its 100,000th Polo for the South African market

08 March 2023 - 15:56 By Motoring Staff
VWSA production director Ulrich Schwabe and sales and marketing director Thomas Milz celebrating the 100,000th Polo for the local market, in the vehicle shipping yard.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen Group South Africa's (VWSA) Kariega plant has achieved a significant milestone by producing the 100,000th unit of the current Polo for the local market. The production of this milestone vehicle took place on March 1 during the night shift.

Since January 2018, the Kariega plant has been producing the current Polo, and in August 2021, production began on the facelifted Polo. Out of the 100,000 vehicles produced, 80,644 were pre-facelift Polos, and the remaining 19,356 were facelift Polo models.

In 2022, VWSA celebrated several Polo milestones, including the production of its one-millionth Polo for export in May, the 500,000th Polo (including the facelift and the model launched in 2018) in July and the 100,000th facelift Polo produced in August. In November 2022, VWSA also celebrated the production of two-million units of its popular Polos and Polo Vivos.

The Kariega plant produces the Polo Vivo for the local market, and the Polo for all right-hand-drive markets and certain left-hand-drive markets. Additionally, it is the sole manufacturer worldwide of the Polo GTI.

“Though the majority of our Polos are built for export markets, we are incredibly proud of how popular this vehicle is among South African customers,” says Ulrich Schwabe, production director at VWSA.

“This includes our employees, who build these high-quality vehicles with pride and whose dedication and love for our vehicles has made this milestone possible.”

