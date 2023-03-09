Isuzu D-Max proves its frugality on drive from Jozi to Cape Town

Isuzu has highlighted the parsimony of its new 1.9l turbo diesel D-Max in a Johannesburg to Cape Town test trip.
Driving a D-Max 1.9 Ddi Double Cab 4x2 manual, Grant McCleery, the former racing driver and head of the Isuzu Driving Academy, completed the 1,431km drive using 73.82l, which translates to just 5.1l / 100km. McCleery averaged a speed of 100km/h over the distance.
A similar test done in 2021 with a previous generation D-Max 2.5l Single Cab used a total of 102.31l to cover 1,454km, with an average consumption of 7.02l/100km.
With fuel prices remaining high in South Africa and contributing to the steep increase in the cost of living and doing business, Isuzu Motors SA says it set out to highlight the fuel efficiency and budget-friendly capabilities of its D-Max bakkie range — in particular the 1.9 models.
The seventh-generation D-Max is built in Struandale, Gqeberha, and went on sale locally in 2022.
The latest-generation 1.9l four-cylinder intercooled turbo diesel produces 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque. It features a 200 MPA common rail direct injection system and a high-efficiency variable geometry turbocharger for excellent response and acceleration.
“With the launch of the seventh-generation D-Max last year, we raised the bar significantly in all areas, including technology, safety, comfort and refinement,” says Kevin Fouché, department executive: product planning at Isuzu Motors SA.
Isuzu offers 24 D-Max models in South Africa, 16 of which are powered by the economical 1.9 Ddi engine. There are five Single Cabs, four Extended Cabs and five Double Cabs available in the 1.9 Ddi engine range.
