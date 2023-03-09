Mercedes-Benz now offering secure in-car payments via fingerprint

Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany are now able to authenticate payments via an in-car fingerprint sensor using the new digital payment service, Mercedes pay+.
With native in-car payments made possible with Visa technology, the vehicle itself now enables biometric two-factor authentication in conjunction with the fingerprint sensor.
Previously, a PIN was needed on the MBUX infotainment system or use of an additional mobile device such as a smartphone to verify a payment for digital services such as pre-air conditioning, advanced navigation, remote parking assist and more. Instead, the car itself turns into a payment device at one touch.
Upgrades to the vehicle software can now be activated and paid for via fingerprint in Mercedes-Benz models available with fingerprint sensors. These are the EQS, EQE, S-Class, C-Class and the new GLC. Mercedes-Benz integrated Visa’s delegated authentication and cloud token framework technology to enable native in-car payments.
In addition, the Mercedes Me Store offers the ability to unlock pre-installed hardware components on demand by fingerprint in the car. For example, a vehicle owner can subscribe to the Remote Parking Assist, a service to park the vehicle remotely with a smartphone, or activate and pay for the Adaptive Highbeam Assist or the Rear Axle Steering with larger steering angle with only one touch.
The option of native in-car payments will be expanded to other car-related services, such as fuelling. Mercedes-Benz drivers in Germany and other markets can already pay for fuel directly from the car via the Mercedes me app, a smartphone or via the MBUX infotainment system using a PIN.
The introduction of native in-car payments and the easy payment authorisation by fingerprint in the car will make this process more seamless and convenient later this year.
Mercedes-Benz already offers payment for charging of electric vehicles via the Mercedes me connect service. At the charging station, authentication takes place via the display in the MBUX multimedia system, the Mercedes me App, the Mercedes me Charge card or directly via plug & charge.
Mercedes-Benz plans to launch Mercedes pay+ in other European markets in 2023.
A study by Juniper Research revealed the global transaction volume of in-vehicle payments will be expected to reach more than 4.7-billion by 2026.
Paying for fuel will be the most common use for in-vehicle payments over the next five years; accounting for about 48% of total in-vehicle payment transactions by volume.
This growth is regarded as the next step in a natural progress of payment methods regarding fuel purchases, which evolved from cash to card, then to smartphone payments, and now to in-car payments.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mercedes-Benz now offering secure in-car payments via fingerprint
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany are now able to authenticate payments via an in-car fingerprint sensor using the new digital payment service, Mercedes pay+.
With native in-car payments made possible with Visa technology, the vehicle itself now enables biometric two-factor authentication in conjunction with the fingerprint sensor.
Previously, a PIN was needed on the MBUX infotainment system or use of an additional mobile device such as a smartphone to verify a payment for digital services such as pre-air conditioning, advanced navigation, remote parking assist and more. Instead, the car itself turns into a payment device at one touch.
Upgrades to the vehicle software can now be activated and paid for via fingerprint in Mercedes-Benz models available with fingerprint sensors. These are the EQS, EQE, S-Class, C-Class and the new GLC. Mercedes-Benz integrated Visa’s delegated authentication and cloud token framework technology to enable native in-car payments.
In addition, the Mercedes Me Store offers the ability to unlock pre-installed hardware components on demand by fingerprint in the car. For example, a vehicle owner can subscribe to the Remote Parking Assist, a service to park the vehicle remotely with a smartphone, or activate and pay for the Adaptive Highbeam Assist or the Rear Axle Steering with larger steering angle with only one touch.
The option of native in-car payments will be expanded to other car-related services, such as fuelling. Mercedes-Benz drivers in Germany and other markets can already pay for fuel directly from the car via the Mercedes me app, a smartphone or via the MBUX infotainment system using a PIN.
The introduction of native in-car payments and the easy payment authorisation by fingerprint in the car will make this process more seamless and convenient later this year.
Mercedes-Benz already offers payment for charging of electric vehicles via the Mercedes me connect service. At the charging station, authentication takes place via the display in the MBUX multimedia system, the Mercedes me App, the Mercedes me Charge card or directly via plug & charge.
Mercedes-Benz plans to launch Mercedes pay+ in other European markets in 2023.
A study by Juniper Research revealed the global transaction volume of in-vehicle payments will be expected to reach more than 4.7-billion by 2026.
Paying for fuel will be the most common use for in-vehicle payments over the next five years; accounting for about 48% of total in-vehicle payment transactions by volume.
This growth is regarded as the next step in a natural progress of payment methods regarding fuel purchases, which evolved from cash to card, then to smartphone payments, and now to in-car payments.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
BMW plans £500m investment in UK Mini plant, report says
Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving
Nissan says new powertrains may cut hybrid costs up to 30%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos