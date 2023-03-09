news

Stellantis to build car factory in SA

09 March 2023 - 17:23
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

Stellantis has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry and competition to manufacture vehicles in South Africa...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider Features
  2. Isuzu D-Max proves its frugality on drive from Jozi to Cape Town news
  3. The JAC Hua Xianzi is the world’s first sodium-ion battery vehicle news
  4. Hamilton says Mercedes ignored his development advice Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Haval Jolion HEV is smooth and frugal, but pricey Reviews

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case