news

Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving

09 March 2023 - 07:55 By Richard Clough
The Model Y is a key product for Tesla, which recently started manufacturing the vehicle at its two newest plants — one outside Berlin and the other in Austin.
The Model Y is a key product for Tesla, which recently started manufacturing the vehicle at its two newest plants — one outside Berlin and the other in Austin.
Image: Tesla

Tesla is under investigation by US regulators over complaints the steering wheel can fall off certain new Model Y vehicles while they’re in use.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it’s aware of two incidents in which the wheel detached from the steering column while drivers were operating the 2023 model year SUVs. The preliminary evaluation, opened March 4, applies to an estimated 120,089 vehicles, according to a filing posted on NHTSA’s website.

The affected vehicles were delivered to owners without the retaining bolt that holds the steering wheel in place, the agency said. NHTSA is assessing “the scope, frequency and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.” There are no known injuries or deaths related to the issue, NHTSA said.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move by NHTSA is the latest in a series of investigations targeting Tesla, its products and its CEO Elon Musk. The Austin, Texas-based automaker last month recalled 362,758 electric vehicles after NHTSA said Tesla’s automated-driving technology could increase the risk of a crash.

A Tesla owner in New Jersey posted photos on Twitter in January that appeared to show a detached steering wheel in a Model Y he said he received several days earlier. He said in subsequent tweets that Tesla agreed to replace the vehicle and that NHTSA had contacted him about the issue.

Tesla shares fell 3.2% at 9:50am in New York.

The Model Y is a key product for Tesla, which recently started manufacturing the vehicle at its two newest plants — one outside Berlin and the other in Austin. The company reports a combined figure for Model Y and Model 3 deliveries and handed over more than 1.2 million of the vehicles last year. The Model Y was the best-selling EV globally last year and could be one of the top vehicles of any type this year, according to BloombergNEF.

Steering wheel detachments, while rare, are not unique to Tesla.

In August, Ford recalled 692 F-53 Motorhome Stripped Chassis and F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis vehicles because the steering wheel attachment bolt could loosen and separate from the steering column. It also recalled about 1.3 million Ford and Lincoln brand vehicles in 2018 over a similar problem. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

VW celebrates its 100,000th Polo for the South African market

Volkswagen Group South Africa's (VWSA) Kariega plant has achieved a significant milestone by producing the 100,000th unit of the current Polo for the ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Kia Niro wins Women’s World Car of the Year 2023

The Kia Niro is the winner of Women’s World Car of the Year competition for 2023. The announcement coincides with International Women’s Day on March ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

The JAC Hua Xianzi is the world’s first sodium-ion battery vehicle

JAC Group and Volkswagen's joint venture in China has achieved a significant milestone by introducing the world's first electric vehicle powered by a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider Features
  2. The JAC Hua Xianzi is the world’s first sodium-ion battery vehicle news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Bold new BMW X1 now on sale in SA New Models
  4. How two women plan to conquer Africa in a 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D Features
  5. Rare BMW 333i, Ford Capri Perana heading to auction in March news

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case