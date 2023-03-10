Mitsubishi to sell only EVs and hybrids by mid-2030s

Mitsubishi Motors plans for hybrid and battery electric vehicles to account for all new car sales by the middle of the next decade, beefing up its electrification strategy for staying competitive in key markets.

Mitsubishi, which is also a junior partner in an alliance with France's Renault and Nissan, said it will roll out 16 new models over the next five years.

The Japanese automaker, known for its Outlander sport utility vehicle, stuck to a previous goal of having half of its new car sales electrified by fiscal 2030 and on Friday newly pledged to raise that further to 100% by fiscal 2035.

Mitsubishi considers plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles (BEV) as electrified vehicles.

“Among our existing models, we'll expand the geographical areas where our flagship PHEV Outlander is being offered and build out the sales of the Minicab-MiEV light commercial EV that was relaunched last year,” CEO Takao Kato said.

Among the 16 new models, one will be a BEV Renault alliance model, while another will be a Nissan alliance model, Mitsubishi said in presentation materials that were part of its fiscal 2023-2025 business plan.

Of the other 14 models Mitsubishi plans to launch, seven will be combustion engine-powered ones, five will be hybrids and the remaining two will be BEV, the company said.