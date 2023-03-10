The Little Car Company specialises in building authentic scaled cars. In partnership with car manufacturers, it honours the coveted classic vehicles in automotive history through miniature versions that can be driven thanks to their small electric motors.
The UK firm recently joined the International Concours of Elegance (ICE) at St Moritz, Switzerland, where car collectors and enthusiasts from across the globe gathered to celebrate beautiful and historic feats of engineering.
The Little Car Company hosted clients and guests across the two days, offering all visitors a unique opportunity to sign up for a little car ice driving experience.
Visitors to the ICE who took the opportunity to try out the cars drove four models on an ice circuit. Drivers were able to get behind the wheel of the Bugatti Baby II, the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, the Ferrari Testa Rossa J and limited edition, Pacco Gara Testa Rossa J.
Each vehicle was meticulously converted to optimise its performance on the ice, with a leader board and silverware up for grabs for those who impressed.
Stuart Littles
Pint-sized sports cars thrill visitors at Switzerland concourse
Vistors were able drive around in miniature Bugattis, Aston Martin DB5s and Ferrari Testa Rossas
Image: SUPPLIED
The Little Car Company specialises in building authentic scaled cars. In partnership with car manufacturers, it honours the coveted classic vehicles in automotive history through miniature versions that can be driven thanks to their small electric motors.
The UK firm recently joined the International Concours of Elegance (ICE) at St Moritz, Switzerland, where car collectors and enthusiasts from across the globe gathered to celebrate beautiful and historic feats of engineering.
The Little Car Company hosted clients and guests across the two days, offering all visitors a unique opportunity to sign up for a little car ice driving experience.
Visitors to the ICE who took the opportunity to try out the cars drove four models on an ice circuit. Drivers were able to get behind the wheel of the Bugatti Baby II, the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, the Ferrari Testa Rossa J and limited edition, Pacco Gara Testa Rossa J.
Each vehicle was meticulously converted to optimise its performance on the ice, with a leader board and silverware up for grabs for those who impressed.
Image: SUPPLIED
“We are already looking forward to returning to the ICE again next year with exciting additions to the little car fleet, which we are confident will have heads turning,” said Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company.
Bugatti launches kiddies car for R1.4m
Celebrating 60 years of the much-loved Ford Cortina
Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos