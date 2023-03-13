news

Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April

It will be the third consecutive month of petrol price increases

13 March 2023 - 09:41 By Staff Writer
Petrol is set for another price increase in April.
Petrol is set for another price increase in April.
Image: Supplied

Another petrol price increase awaits motorists next month, but the price of diesel is expected to drop.

According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the prices of both 93 and 95 unleaded petrol are expected to rise 35c/l on April 5. The price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel is expected to decrease 9c/l, with an 11c reduction for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. The price of illuminating paraffin should decrease by 53c.

This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF.

The year started on a good note with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February and March motorists were hit with hikes.

In Gauteng the following prices per litre apply:

95 ULP: R22.95 

93 ULP: R22.65

Diesel 500ppm: R21.62

Diesel 50ppm: R21.72

WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger

Hilux GR Sport takes on the Ford Ranger BiTurbo XLT in a 0-100km/h dice.
Motoring
3 days ago

Isuzu D-Max proves its frugality on drive from Jozi to Cape Town

Isuzu has highlighted the parsimony of its new 1.9l turbo diesel D-Max in a Johannesburg to Cape Town test trip.
Motoring
4 days ago

What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  2. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features
  3. Stellantis to build car factory in SA news
  4. Isuzu D-Max proves its frugality on drive from Jozi to Cape Town news
  5. Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April news

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...