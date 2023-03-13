Porsche sees stable returns, confirms plan for new flagship electric SUV

Porsche expects returns at roughly last year’s record level on the back of attractive models and high prices, provided an already challenging economic backdrop doesn’t get much worse.

The luxury carmaker’s operating margin is set to reach between 17% and 19% this year, compared with 18% last year, Porsche said on Monday.

The key profit contributor to parent Volkswagen expects revenue to rise by €42bn (R818.5bn).

Porsche, Europe’s most valuable carmaker after last year’s blockbuster initial public offering, said it has “well-filled” order books helping to stave off some of the pressure from supply-chain troubles. The comments chime with other carmakers such as BMW counting on pent-up demand, with luxury car buyers less affected by record inflation and the threat of recession.

The shares declined 1.7% in early Frankfurt trading, trimming gains since the start of the year to 18%.

The maker of the 911 sports car, targeting returns of more than 20% over time, also offered more glimpses on plans for a new all-electric high-performance SUV, set to battle with Ferrari’s combustion-engine Purosangue already on sale. Porsche’s vehicle will be made on new in-house vehicle underpinnings — rather than by VW — and positioned above its forthcoming battery Cayenne with a focus on automated driving functions.

The company is also expanding its unit making special edition cars and high-end trims.

“We are thereby underlining and strengthening our sporty luxury positioning,” CEO Oliver Blume said. “We are observing growing profit pools in this segment, in particular in China and the US.”

Porsche is also planning to set up a new Car-IT department, headed by former Daimler digital chief Sajjad Khan. The move follows protracted problems at VW’s Cariad software unit that have delayed several important models, including Porsche’s electric Macan.

Porsche is proposing a dividend of €911m (R17.6bn) after the company’s partial listing in September, equating to €1 per ordinary share and €1.01 per preferred share.

Group operating return during 2022 rose to 18% for an operating profit of €6.8bn (R123.6bn). While a record, the result slightly missed expectations.

