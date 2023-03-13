news

These are your finalists for the 2023 World Car Awards

13 March 2023 - 09:28 By Motor News Reporter
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is among three finalists for the World Car of the Year award.
Image: Supplied

The top three vehicles in six categories have been announced in the 2023 World Car Awards.

The countdown ends on April 5 when the winners will be announced live at the 2023 New York International Auto Show.

A jury of 100 international automotive journalists from 32 countries selected the top three by secret ballot.

The top three in the world finalists for each category are:

World Car of the Year

  • BMW X1/iX1
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • Kia Niro

World Electric Vehicle

  • BMW i7
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • Lucid Air

World Luxury Car

  • BMW 7 Series/i7
  • Genesis G90
  • Lucid Air

World Performance Car

  • Kia EV6 GT
  • Nissan Z
  • Toyota GR Corolla

World Urban Car

  • Citroën C3
  • Ora Funky Cat/Haomao
  • Volkswagen Taigo/Nivus

World Car Design 

  • Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • Range Rover
  • Lucid Air

A design panel comprising Ian Callum, Gert Hildebrand, Patrick le Quément,  Tom Matano, Victor Nacif and Shiro Nakamura was asked to first review each candidate, and then establish a shortlist of recommendations for the jurors’ final vote.

Winners will be presented with new versions of the traditional World Car trophy, created by Callum’s design and engineering consultancy.

The jurors’ road-test journey is captured virtually and can be viewed on World Car TV, where they provide reviews and commentary on the eligible vehicles in the six categories listed above.

