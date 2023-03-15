BMW says EVs, high-end models to offset weakening demand

BMW expects 2023 profit margins at about last year’s level as sales of its most expensive vehicles such as the 7-Series offset weaker pricing for entry-level luxury models.
Returns are expected to stay between 8% and 10% this year, in line with long-term targets, the Munich-based carmaker said on Wednesday. Deliveries are likely to tick higher after dropping nearly 5% last year due to supply chain disruptions.
“Our order books are very high still after high demand last year, which will carry us through the next couple of months,” BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We have one of the youngest product portfolios in the industry. That gives us a lot of pricing power.”
Luxury carmakers such as BMW have withstood economic headwinds as demand for the most expensive vehicles remained robust. But with high energy prices continuing to stoke inflation, higher interest rates and faltering consumer confidence, German manufacturers are growing pessimistic, a survey showed.
BMW also expects global markets to cool this year. While the company forecasts demand to remain stable, prices for new and used cars will settle after increases in 2022. The shares declined 1.8% at 11.25am in Frankfurt trading.
Sales of upper luxury vehicles such as the 7-Series and Rolls-Royce models are set to rise in the “mid-double digits” percentage range, BMW said, helping to stave off drag from slowing price growth and high costs.
Rising expenditure for materials and logistics will continue to weigh on profit this year, CFO Nicolas Peter said. BMW faced an additional €2.5bn (R49.6bn) headwind last year from the surge in prices.
After doubling sales of battery-powered BMW and Mini cars last year, BMW said sales of pure electric vehicles are likely to account for 15% of total deliveries this year, up from 9%. The company now expects fully electric models to account for 50% of total sales before 2030.
To expand its US plant in South Carolina, BMW will take advantage of tax credits under the US Inflation Reduction Act.
“The US recognises there is a relation between industry, value added and manufacturing,” Zipse said. “Europe would be well advised to follow suit.”
Zipse also confirmed BMW is investing in its Oxford plant, where it makes Mini models, also citing “good talks” with the government for subsidies to make e-Minis. The move is a bright spot for the UK after car production slumped to a 66-year low last year.
“We are investing in Oxford and we are getting support from the government on our EV push,” Zipse said. “We will continue to look at the UK as a place for investment because, especially Mini and Rolls-Royce, these are English brands.”
BMW said last week its 2022 earnings before interest and tax rose to €3.5bn (R67.8bn) in the fourth quarter, with its margin on carmaking reaching 8.6%, at the higher end of its guidance.
BMW says EVs, high-end models to offset weakening demand
Image: Supplied
