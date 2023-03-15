news

Silk-FAW scraps plan to build Italian plant for electric sports cars

15 March 2023 - 07:39 By Reuters
The Silk-FAW S9 will no longer be built in the northern Emilia-Romagna region.
The Silk-FAW S9 will no longer be built in the northern Emilia-Romagna region.
Image: Silk-FAW

The Silk-FAW start-up comprising US automotive engineering and design company Silk EV and Chinese automaker FAW has abandoned plans to build a production plant in Italy, according to a local government document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Silk-FAW signed an agreement in 2021 with local authorities in the northern Emilia-Romagna region to build a production facility and research centre in the city of Reggio Emilia, in an area known as Italy's "Motor Valley" and home to brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Ducati.

The facility was part of a wider plan to invest more than a €1bn (roughly R19,952,548,000) to build electric cars in Italy under the Hongqi brand.

Silk-FAW sent a letter last month to the Emilia-Romagna authorities to inform them of its intention to withdraw from the accord, the document seen by Reuters shows.

The document includes acknowledgement by the Emilia-Romagna region of Silk-FAW's decision.

Silk-FAW did not respond to a request for comment via the company's website. The company does not provide contact details for an official spokesperson.

The business has showcased prototypes and had initially expected to start car production at the beginning of this year, but the company has not yet bought the land to build the site.

Two sources close to the matter said Italian prosecutors were investigating the Silk-FAW project.

Tax police visited the offices of Italian procurement agency Invitalia last week to collect documents on an application by Silk-FAW for €38m(roughly R689,001,560) in public funding to build the Reggio Emilia plant, the sources said.

Silk-FAW did not respond to a separate request for comment on the matter via the company's website.

Tyre industry launches whistle blower hotline

SA’s Tyre Equipment Parts Association (Tepa) has launched a whistle blower hotline where cases of illicit trading activity can be reported by both ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Germany forms alliance against phase-out of combustion engines by 2035

Germany has formed an alliance with Italy and some East European countries opposing the planned phase-out of internal combustion engines from 2035, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Porsche sees stable returns, confirms plan for new flagship electric SUV

Porsche expects returns at roughly last year’s record level on the back of attractive models and high prices, provided an already challenging ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April news
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models
  4. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features
  5. Isuzu D-Max proves its frugality on drive from Jozi to Cape Town news

Latest Videos

EFF members warns community to shut shops, factories on March 20
Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work