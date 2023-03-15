Tesla was sued by customers who claim they’ve been forced to pay exorbitant prices and endure long waits to repair their cars due to the company’s monopolisation of replacement parts and maintenance and repair services.
The antitrust class action was filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court on behalf of Virginia . Lambrix, who lives in Sonoma County and owns a Tesla Model S. She said owners of traditional combustion engine cars have multiple options for maintenance and repairs, or do the work themselves. Those repairs can rely on parts from the original manufacturer or parts made by another company, according to the complaint.
Tesla owners, on the other hand, have only one option: getting their cars serviced at the company or a network of Tesla-approved service centres using only Tesla parts, according to the complaint, which cites federal antitrust laws. Lambrix argued the limitation is due to Tesla leveraging its market power to restrain services for repair and maintenance.
The practices have caused Tesla owners “to suffer lengthy delays in repairing or maintaining their electric vehicles, only to pay supracompetitive prices for those parts and repairs when they are finally provided”, according to the complaint.
Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Tesla accused in consumer suit of monopolising repairs, parts
Image: Bloomberg
Tesla was sued by customers who claim they’ve been forced to pay exorbitant prices and endure long waits to repair their cars due to the company’s monopolisation of replacement parts and maintenance and repair services.
The antitrust class action was filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court on behalf of Virginia . Lambrix, who lives in Sonoma County and owns a Tesla Model S. She said owners of traditional combustion engine cars have multiple options for maintenance and repairs, or do the work themselves. Those repairs can rely on parts from the original manufacturer or parts made by another company, according to the complaint.
Tesla owners, on the other hand, have only one option: getting their cars serviced at the company or a network of Tesla-approved service centres using only Tesla parts, according to the complaint, which cites federal antitrust laws. Lambrix argued the limitation is due to Tesla leveraging its market power to restrain services for repair and maintenance.
The practices have caused Tesla owners “to suffer lengthy delays in repairing or maintaining their electric vehicles, only to pay supracompetitive prices for those parts and repairs when they are finally provided”, according to the complaint.
Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Germany forms alliance against phase-out of combustion engines by 2035
Tyre industry launches whistle blower hotline
VW chooses Canada for first battery plant outside Europe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos