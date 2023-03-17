“Lamborghini is a brand that evokes traditional craftsmanship and future tech in everything it does,” said Automobili Lamborghini chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.
“Carbon Champagne conjures similar celebrations of an authentic, exclusive and aspirational lifestyle and our partnership is a vivid reflection of both brands’ approach to using traditional skills alongside cutting-edge ideas and technologies.”
Carbon fibre is a tough but light plastic that is used extensively in motorsports and the automotive industry. Lamborghini participates in the Super Trofeo one-make championship involving exclusively Huracán Super Trofeo Evo models, and in the intercontinental GT3 series. Next year the Italian brand will participate in the Le Mans hypercar prototype endurance championships.
Alexandre Mea, CEO of Champagne Carbon, said: “We strive for excellence in all that we do; in production of our champagne, through the unique carbon presentation and the experience that results from every taste.
“Beyond the mastering of our fields of competence, our principles reflect those of Automobili Lamborghini: our champagne house represents more than an inspirational product, it is a way of life and a philosophy.”
Lamborghini and Carbon Champagne toast a bubbly new partnership
Automobili Lamborghini and Carbon Champagne, the boutique champagne maker headed by Frenchman Alexandre Mea, have toasted a new partnership.
The ultra-premium Carbon Champagne will be a partner in motorsports events and exclusive lifestyle celebrations, meaning guests of the marque will sip the hand-processed and carbon-fibre bottled and wrapped beverages.
Carbon Champagne is also in partnership with French brand Bugatti with its unique La Bouteille Noire, a 15l bottle of vintage Carbon Champagne housed in a case imitating the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Mistral, Bolide, Divo and Chiron hypercars.
