BBC halts 'Top Gear' filming following former cricketer Flintoff's car crash

24 March 2023 - 08:24 By Reuters
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff at the 2022 British F1 Grand Prix. File photo.
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff at the 2022 British F1 Grand Prix. File photo.
Image: Reuters

The BBC has abandoned filming of the latest season of motoring programme Top Gear following an investigation into a December crash that injured former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, the British broadcaster said on Thursday.

Flintoff, 45, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, was injured in a car crash during the filming of an episode in December and was said to be "lucky to be alive".

The Times newspaper reported, citing insiders, that Flintoff was quitting as co-presenter of Top Gear, one of BBC's most successful shows. Flintoff co-hosted the show along with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34," the BBC said, adding a decision on how best to continue would be made later this year.

The broadcaster said they have apologised to Flintoff, who is widely known for his heroics in the 2005 Ashes series against Australia, a highlight in his cricketing career that earned him cult status.

