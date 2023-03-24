news

A Classic

Would you buy this Lamborghini tractor for R500k?

Collectors of automotive memorabilia would do well to consider this classic trattori

24 March 2023 - 10:56
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
This grey and red Lamborghini DL 25 tractor will be auctioned soon.
This grey and red Lamborghini DL 25 tractor will be auctioned soon.
Image: SUPPLIED

RM Sotheby's has a classic 1956 Lamborghini tractor on auction.

Over 900 examples of the 1956 Lamborghini DL25 Tractor were built from 1952 to 1958. They were powered by a 2.5l two-cylinder diesel engine with 18kW coupled to a four-speed manual gearbox. It retains its expired “Torino” licence plate mounted to the grille and is road registered in the UK. It's expected to sell for about R500,000.

Before he established Automobili Lamborghini in 1963 to build his famed sports cars, Ferrucio Lamborghini founded Lamborghini Trattori in 1948. The company used discarded war materials to produce its first tractors and equipped them with truck and military vehicle engines and differentials.

The L 33 from 1951 was the first production tractor made entirely by Lamborghini, with the exception of the engine: a diesel-fuelled 3,500cc in-line six-cylinder Morris.

Lamborghini Trattori produced some of the most innovative products.
Lamborghini Trattori produced some of the most innovative products.
Image: SUPPLIED

Significant innovative technical solutions included a fuel atomiser, which when used in conjunction with a Morris engine allowed the tractor to be started with petrol and then switch to diesel.

Lamborghini tractors were also the first in Italy to be fitted with a synchronised gearbox as standard, and in 1962 Lamborghini produced a series of four-wheel-drive tractors with air-cooled engines. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nine of the most expensive SUVs money can buy

From a Rolls-Royce to a Porsche, R1m won't cut it with this bunch.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car auction

Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i.
Motoring
4 days ago

Almost new Ferrari Enzo heading to auction

It has 227km on the odometer and features an exclusive paint and even rarer interior trim choice
Motoring
1 week ago

Slovenia’s ex-president raises €60,000 from sale of his old Renault 4

Slovenia's former president Borut Pahor raised €60,000 for charities helping children diagnosed with cancer from the sale of his 1991 Renault 4, and ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Would you pay R184m for this Bugatti?

RM Sotheby’s has sold a Bugatti Chiron Profilée for a remarkable €9,792,500 (R184m), a world record for a new car sold at auction.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nine of the most expensive SUVs money can buy Features
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. Dodge Demon 170 unveiled as world’s most powerful muscle car New Models
  4. How to protect yourself against hi-tech car thieves news
  5. ‘I’ve never seen a car so fast’, says Hamilton of Red Bull Motorsport

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected