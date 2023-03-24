RM Sotheby's has a classic 1956 Lamborghini tractor on auction.
Over 900 examples of the 1956 Lamborghini DL25 Tractor were built from 1952 to 1958. They were powered by a 2.5l two-cylinder diesel engine with 18kW coupled to a four-speed manual gearbox. It retains its expired “Torino” licence plate mounted to the grille and is road registered in the UK. It's expected to sell for about R500,000.
Before he established Automobili Lamborghini in 1963 to build his famed sports cars, Ferrucio Lamborghini founded Lamborghini Trattori in 1948. The company used discarded war materials to produce its first tractors and equipped them with truck and military vehicle engines and differentials.
The L 33 from 1951 was the first production tractor made entirely by Lamborghini, with the exception of the engine: a diesel-fuelled 3,500cc in-line six-cylinder Morris.
A Classic
Would you buy this Lamborghini tractor for R500k?
Collectors of automotive memorabilia would do well to consider this classic trattori
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Significant innovative technical solutions included a fuel atomiser, which when used in conjunction with a Morris engine allowed the tractor to be started with petrol and then switch to diesel.
Lamborghini tractors were also the first in Italy to be fitted with a synchronised gearbox as standard, and in 1962 Lamborghini produced a series of four-wheel-drive tractors with air-cooled engines.
