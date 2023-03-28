BMW South Africa is celebrating 50 years since the opening of its Rosslyn plant in March 1973, which marked the establishment of the first BMW production site outside Germany. Over the past five decades, the Rosslyn plant has produced more than 1.6-million cars and has proven to be an essential member of the marque's global production network.
Milan Nedeljković, member of the board of BMW AG for production and chairman of the board of management, BMW Group South Africa, expressed admiration for the Rosslyn plant, saying: “As the first plant outside Germany, the emotional link to South Africa is strong. It was our first step to internationalise BMW.”
The plant produces the BMW X3, which has become a popular SUV in South Africa and the rest of the world. It recently celebrated a milestone with the production of its 300,000th BMW X3. The success of the plant has allowed BMW South Africa to expand its business, which now includes a national sales company that sells and distributes BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad, a financial services company established in 1990, and a software company servicing more than 50 countries.
Over the years, the BMW Group has invested more than R12.6bn into the Rosslyn production facility, demonstrating the company's commitment to developing its operations in South Africa.
“Plant Rosslyn has over the past 50 years proven itself to be an essential member of our production network, consistently improving quality and productivity,” said Nedeljković.
“As BMW South Africa celebrates this milestone, it is clear the Rosslyn plant will continue to play a critical role in the company's global production network, with the right teams in place to direct its growth for the next 50 years.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
BMW SA starts 50th anniversary celebrations in style as 300,000th X3 rolls off assembly line
Image: Supplied
BMW South Africa is celebrating 50 years since the opening of its Rosslyn plant in March 1973, which marked the establishment of the first BMW production site outside Germany. Over the past five decades, the Rosslyn plant has produced more than 1.6-million cars and has proven to be an essential member of the marque's global production network.
Milan Nedeljković, member of the board of BMW AG for production and chairman of the board of management, BMW Group South Africa, expressed admiration for the Rosslyn plant, saying: “As the first plant outside Germany, the emotional link to South Africa is strong. It was our first step to internationalise BMW.”
The plant produces the BMW X3, which has become a popular SUV in South Africa and the rest of the world. It recently celebrated a milestone with the production of its 300,000th BMW X3. The success of the plant has allowed BMW South Africa to expand its business, which now includes a national sales company that sells and distributes BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad, a financial services company established in 1990, and a software company servicing more than 50 countries.
Over the years, the BMW Group has invested more than R12.6bn into the Rosslyn production facility, demonstrating the company's commitment to developing its operations in South Africa.
“Plant Rosslyn has over the past 50 years proven itself to be an essential member of our production network, consistently improving quality and productivity,” said Nedeljković.
“As BMW South Africa celebrates this milestone, it is clear the Rosslyn plant will continue to play a critical role in the company's global production network, with the right teams in place to direct its growth for the next 50 years.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
EU countries approve 2035 phase-out of CO2-emitting cars
Porsche’s 911 is thrown a lifeline as EU embraces e-fuels
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna welcomes EU decision on e-fuels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos