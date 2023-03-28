BYD’s net income surges more than 400% as EV shift takes hold

BYD's profit more than quintupled last year after the Chinese carmaker sold a record number of electric vehicles and stepped up its battle with Tesla for market share.

Net income soared 446% to 16.6-billion yuan (R43.8bn) , the company said Tuesday, in line with the 16-billion (R42.2bn) to 17-billion yuan (R44.8bn) preliminary profit it reported on January 30. Analysts had projected 16-billion yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BYD sold 1.86-million electric and plug-in hybrids in 2022, more than the previous four years combined and accounting for about 30% of all new-energy vehicle sales in China. Half of them were battery-only EVs. In comparison, Tesla delivered 1.31-million EVs. BYD stopped producing cars powered entirely by fossil fuels last year.

Morgan Stanley analysts Tim Hsiao and Cindy Huang attributed the gains to record EV sales and improvement in BYD’s business of supplying batteries for smartphones, along with “well-contained costs.”