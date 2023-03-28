news

BYD’s net income surges more than 400% as EV shift takes hold

29 March 2023 - 08:23 By Danny Lee
BYD sold 1.86 million electric and plug-in hybrids in 2022, more than the previous four years combined and accounting for about 30% of all new-energy vehicle sales in China.
BYD sold 1.86 million electric and plug-in hybrids in 2022, more than the previous four years combined and accounting for about 30% of all new-energy vehicle sales in China.
Image: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

BYD's profit more than quintupled last year after the Chinese carmaker sold a record number of electric vehicles and stepped up its battle with Tesla for market share. 

Net income soared 446% to 16.6-billion yuan (R43.8bn) , the company said Tuesday, in line with the 16-billion (R42.2bn) to 17-billion yuan (R44.8bn) preliminary profit it reported on January 30. Analysts had projected 16-billion yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

BYD sold 1.86-million electric and plug-in hybrids in 2022, more than the previous four years combined and accounting for about 30% of all new-energy vehicle sales in China. Half of them were battery-only EVs. In comparison, Tesla delivered 1.31-million EVs. BYD stopped producing cars powered entirely by fossil fuels last year.

Morgan Stanley analysts Tim Hsiao and Cindy Huang attributed the gains to record EV sales and improvement in BYD’s business of supplying batteries for smartphones, along with “well-contained costs.”

Image: Bloomberg

New luxury EV launches will help BYD broaden its offerings this year and should help fuel further earnings growth. But margins are likely to be squeezed by an ongoing price war in China that was sparked by Tesla with cuts on its locally-made models.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD is stepping up its push overseas, including into Norway, Denmark, the UK, Thailand and Australia.

BYD shares rose as much as 2.4% in Hong Kong trading Thursday. Before the results, they were down almost 20% since the start of February, when the price war intensified and data showed Chinese car sales plunged in January as purchases slowed during the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Company founder Wang Chuanfu will host an post-earnings event with analysts and media in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

German court expects conviction for former Audi boss in diesel scandal

Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler is likely to become the first top executive to be convicted in the diesel emissions scandal, with a Munich court ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

BMW SA starts 50th anniversary celebrations in style as 300,000th X3 rolls off assembly line

BMW South Africa is celebrating 50 years since the opening of its Rosslyn plant in March 1973, which marked the establishment of the first BMW ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

EU countries approve 2035 phase-out of CO2-emitting cars

EU countries gave final approval on Tuesday to a landmark law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Isuzu D-Max Reviews
  3. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  4. REVIEW | VW Polo sedan has advantages over its more stylish hatch relative Reviews
  5. Four great used cars that have stood the Test of time Features

Latest Videos

Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role
Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...