Netflix to produce Ayrton Senna miniseries with input from family
Image: Getty Images
Netflix will produce a miniseries on late Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, who won three world titles before dying in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone will play the lead role in Senna, the story of the man who became a national hero in Brazil and is considered one of the best drivers ever. Senna’s feats speak for themselves: three F1 world titles, 41 wins, 65 pole positions and 80 podium finishes between 1984 and 1994.
Besides the statistics he was involved in some of the most memorable moments in world motorsport, establishing a new level of excellence in F1 and inspiring a legion of young people to enter the sport.
His legacy inspired the founding of the Ayrton Senna Institute. For 28 years, its mission has been to develop well-rounded individuals, preparing them for all aspects of life in the 21st century.
The series will cover Senna’s professional racing career, starting with his move to the UK in 1981 to compete in the F1600 racing series, followed by further junior categories in 1982 and 1983, and his 1984 F1 debut with Toleman.
Netflix says Senna has the participation of the late driver’s family. It will cover his personal relationships, as well as triumphs and disappointments.
“It is a huge responsibility and also a great honour to be able to represent an icon who inspired so many people throughout his life, showing the world Brazilian sporting talent,” Leone said. “Knowing that we will bring this story to millions of people in so many countries, through Netflix, inspires me to see this as one of the great roles of my career.”
Leone “has Senna’s charisma, intensity and gentleness”, said director Vicente Amorim.
“We were thrilled with how he brought Ayrton to life at his screen test. He is a Brazilian actor who is an emerging international star,” producer Fabiano Gullane added.
Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister, said: “He has the ability to faithfully portray Ayrton’s personality, especially the Ayrton that we as a family knew, off the track.”
The streaming service hasn’t announced a release date.
