news

Toyota's global sales notch up a February record as parts shortage eases

30 March 2023 - 08:20 By Reuters
Last month, its global sales jumped 10.3% to 773,271 vehicles, driven by a blistering 53.2% climb in domestic sales.
Last month, its global sales jumped 10.3% to 773,271 vehicles, driven by a blistering 53.2% climb in domestic sales.
Image: Getty Images

Toyota said on Thursday global sales hit a record for the month of February as it bounced back from severe pandemic-induced parts shortages, adding that worldwide production also increased for a second straight month.

Japan's biggest carmaker said in a statement, however, shortages of parts continue to be a problem. During the pandemic, it fared better than most car makers in managing supply chains, but even so ended up cutting monthly production targets repeatedly last year.

Last month, its global sales jumped 10.3% to 773,271 vehicles, driven by a blistering 53.2% climb in domestic sales. That compares with a particularly weak February last year when sales sharply declined due to a lack of semiconductors.

It said worldwide production of Toyota-branded vehicles rose 2% to 755,839, slightly ahead of its goal of 750,000. The increase comes after an 8.8% jump in January.

Domestic production continued to show a strong recovery, climbing 11.2% in February after a 30.1% surge in January.

READ MORE

Russian car production down 69.9% year on year in February

Russia produced around 32,500 passenger cars in February, the Rosstat state statistics agency said on Wednesday, down 69.9% on the same month last ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Geely to include eight Chinese powertrain plants in Renault JV

Geely will include eight powertrain plants in China and one in Sweden in its future combustion engine joint venture with Renault and Saudi Aramco, ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Tesla's Musk urges AI development pause, citing 'risks to society'

Tesla's Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives are calling for a six-month pause in developing systems more ...
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell Reviews
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Isuzu D-Max Reviews
  4. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  5. REVIEW | New Ford Everest elevates its stock Reviews

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role