news

Volkswagen shouldn’t be hit twice over Dieselgate, EU court aide says

30 March 2023 - 15:44 By Stephanie Bodoni
VW has been engulfed in disputes with drivers who want their money back for the loss in value of their diesel cars because of the software manipulation exposed by a US regulator in September 2015.
VW has been engulfed in disputes with drivers who want their money back for the loss in value of their diesel cars because of the software manipulation exposed by a US regulator in September 2015.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Volkswagen shouldn’t be punished twice by different EU states for the same offences linked to the Dieselgate scandal, an adviser to the EU's top court said.

If VW was punished in Germany, Italy’s competition authority shouldn’t be able to impose another one for unfair commercial practices because that “infringes, in principle, the right not to be tried or punished twice for the same offence,” according to a summary of a non-binding opinion by advocate-general Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona of the EU Court of Justice.

VW has been engulfed in disputes with drivers who want their money back for the loss in value of their diesel cars because of the software manipulation exposed by a US regulator in September 2015. The EU’s top court has issued a series of rulings, including a decision in 2020 saying the use of defeat devices, which helped the carmaker bypass diesel engine pollution tests, can’t be justified under the bloc’s rules. 

VW said the opinion backs its view and it’s confident the court’s ruling will do the same.

The company “has been comprehensively and conclusively sanctioned for the misconduct of its employees in connection with the diesel issue” and “further punishment” in other countries over the same issue “is no longer permissible under European law”, it said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

Electric road systems could help beat battery range anxiety

If an electric car charges while driving, the size of the battery can be reduced by up to 70% and the load on the power grid can be spread out over ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Mini and Red Bull launch SA’s first solar-powered charging station

Mini South Africa has partnered with Red Bull to introduce the first Mini-branded solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town, ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

BMW, Mercedes boom in Singapore as the rich shrug off higher taxes

A luxury car tax in Singapore is helping push the cost of owning a BMW or Mercedes to the equivalent of a typical local family’s entire income for ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell Reviews
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Isuzu D-Max Reviews
  4. REVIEW | New Ford Everest elevates its stock Reviews
  5. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...