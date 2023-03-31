news

BMW teams up with Naomi Campbell for launch of its new XM

31 March 2023
A timeless icon and committed champion of social change, Naomi Campbell belongs to that select circle of catwalk stars for whom the term supermodel was invented.
BMW has teamed up with model, actress, and cultural innovator Naomi Campbell to launch its new BMW XM: the most powerful production BMW ever made and only the second car to be designed by the firm's M Division — the M1 being the first.

This racy new flagship hits the tarmac with a newly developed 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired to a hybrid electric drive system for a total output of 480kW and 800Nm. This is distributed to all paws via a hybrid-specific M xDrive four-wheel drive system. As the XM is a plug-in hybrid it offers an electric driving range of around 80km.

The worldwide communication for the market launch of this ultra-fast SUV will be under the motto “Dare to be You”, focusing on a new dimension of self-confident presence, expressive lifestyle, and assured individuality. The XM not only makes an extravagant design statement but is the pioneer of maximum performance with electrified drive.

Campbell says, “The BMW M slogan 'Dare to be You' appealed to me because it describes exactly the confident attitude that is necessary for progress and positive change.”

She will be instrumental in the upcoming projects, and as a further highlight of this co-operation, a one-off model of the XM designed by her will be presented later in the year.

Campbell is a timeless icon and committed champion of social change who advocates for more diversity in the fashion business. She is still considered a pioneer for the next generation of emerging talents in the creative and fashion scene. In addition to her career on the catwalks of haute couture, she has long been successful as an actress, designer, and entrepreneur. She supports a variety of charities, including the new Emerge initiative to promote the creative talents of tomorrow, which in 2022 focused in particular on the next generation of cultural talent on the African continent, as well as Unesco.

The BMW XM will debut on global automotive markets in the third quarter of 2023.

