Ignition TV, South Africa’s No 1 destination for car fanatics and petrolheads, is about to shift a gear.
From April 1 it will be included in DStv’s fast-growing Access platform, bringing its unique blend of Adrenaline-fuelled entertainment and sound motoring advice to a new audience.
The channel, on DStv 189, delivers some of the best motoring content from around the globe as well as a compelling slate of local shows, including tuning, car reviews, spinning, advice for buyers, biking, kasi culture, 4x4 and celeb shows.
“From supercars to spinning, bikes to bakkies, Kyalami to the kasi — if it has wheels, we cover it,” says Ignition TV executive producer Brandon Maary.
“And we have great new shows lined up for our Access kick-off.”
Some of these include:
Ignition TV expands to DStv’s Access Bouquet
Image: Supplied
Richard Hammond’s Workshop
A new series featuring the ex-Top Gear star trying to start his own business.
Rhythm & Smoke
A spinning show that tracks the lives of Mzansi legends DJ Maphorisa and Stacey Lee May.
Celeb Rides
DJ Sabby and Ney-the-Bae ride shotgun with your favourite stars and get to know them better through their cars.
Kasi Car Culture
S’bu Skosana and Zee Masethe celebrate the passion behind South Africa's vibrant car culture.
Tuned in South Africa
Vic Pardal and Kriya Gangiah bring you some of the fastest, most tricked-out custom builds in the country.
The Fast Lane
The Fast Lane puts the spotlight on the glamorous lifestyles, scandals and controversies of Formula One racers.
Ignition TV, owned by Arena Broadcast, started as a weekends-only channel in 2008 and, due to its popularity, expanded to a full 24/7 service in 2014.
“South Africans are car-crazy!” says Arena Broadcast head Vernon Matzopoulos.
“We’d sooner upgrade our wheels than buy a home. Ignition TV taps into that passion and we’re delighted to to share this with Access viewers,” he said.
“We monitor viewership trends and are thrilled to be adding Ignition TV for our DStv Access customers, who we believe are going to enjoy the explosive entertainment available on DStv Channel 189,” said Georginah Machiridza, executive head of general entertainment at MultiChoice.
Follow Ignition TV on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest shows.
