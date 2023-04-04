news

Amsterdam makes a new push to keep cars out

04 April 2023
Among residents, cars still accounted for almost 20% of journeys in Amsterdam in 2021 — and 55% of trips taken by visitors, according to the city.
While Amsterdam’s well-known network of dedicated bicycle lanes have made cycling a swift and popular mode of transport in the Dutch capital, the city is not the car-free paradise outsiders might assume.

Among residents, cars still accounted for almost 20% of all journeys in Amsterdam in 2021 — and 55% of trips taken by visitors, according to the city. In a dense, older city with narrow streets and conflicting demands for access, this causes problems, notably for public transit in the central city where trams and buses often struggle to make headway as they mix with cars.

In response, city leaders have been working to limit the number of private vehicles in this equation, by removing parking spaces and banning car traffic on certain streets. Now Amsterdam is proposing a wider crackdown on cars criss-crossing its city centre by closing sections of several streets to through-traffic — to help clear street space and to wean citizens off the habit of treating the city core as a standard route across town.

These interventions would cover multiple locations in the metropolitan area outside the historic core, including arteries around the Vondelpark, in the City West and East Amsterdam areas, as well as four bridges over the Amstel river. The bans on through-traffic are designed to reroute cars to the A10 highway, which would function as a distribution ring, enabling motorists to access each city district separately.

“The city is growing. The space is not,” said Amsterdam’s deputy mayor Melanie van der Horst. “With more people we need to have different ways of living together,” she said in an interview. Amsterdam added more than 189,000 residents since 2000 and it forecasts 250,000 new residents in the city by 2050.

Several other nearby EU cities, such as Paris and Brussels, have also launched efforts to combat though-traffic, often as elements of larger campaigns to reduce car use, improve air quality and achieve climate goals.

In Amsterdam, the vehicle restrictions follow the city’s new speed restrictions, set to take effect in December 2023, that will cut maximum speed limits in much of the city to 30km/h, from 50km/h. Adopted to curb traffic crashes as well as improve transit service, the new rules allow areas that have separate lanes for buses and trams to remain 50km/h. “Where [buses and trams] drive together with a car, that slows public transport down,” Van der Horst said. “We’ve looked at taking out the car.” 

The busy Vondelpark area — where public transport and cars share the same pavement — is likely to serve as the first site for an implementation test. The closure to through-traffic of four locations around the park, in the southwest side of the city, is expected to be the most promising, as public transport experiences many delays in the area. The changes are also expected to yield more space for bicycles and pedestrians as well as additional green space. 

Van der Horst doesn’t expect the street changes to be expensive to implement. Large pots with plantings can serve as bollards to halt vehicles if the proposal is approved. “We’ll just literally block it with flowers,” she said. “It’s pretty Dutch.”

