Nissan Africa announces new leadership structure

04 April 2023 - 08:48 By Motoring Staff
The leadership changes will see Mike Whitfield become group strategic adviser for policies, political affairs and external relations.
Image: Supplied

Nissan Africa has announced a new leadership structure to boost its operations in the African market.

The new structure, which takes effect from April 1 , will drive the company's midterm plan.

Joni Paiva, who was recently appointed as Africa president, said the move signals the importance of Africa to Nissan globally.

Sherief ElDessouky has been appointed MD of Nissan Africa, replacing Mike Whitfield, who will become the group strategic adviser forpolicies, political affairs and external relations.

Mohamed Samad will take over ascountry director for Nissan Egypt, while Kabelo Rabotho remains country director for Nissan South Africa.

Maciej Klenkiewicz, currently MD RBU Central Eastern Europe, will expand his current scope to include independent markets Africa.

The appointments are part of a series of changes and consolidations aimed at unlocking the potential of the African market.

