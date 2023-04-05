news

Tesla ranked world’s most valuable car brand in 2023

05 April 2023 - 08:32 By Motor News Reporter
Tesla is now worth more than five times its pre-pandemic value, and overtakes last year’s leader, Mercedes-Benz, which dropped 3% in brand value to $58.8bn. The brand value of last year's runner-up, Toyota, fell 18% to $52.5bn
Tesla is now worth more than five times its pre-pandemic value, and overtakes last year’s leader, Mercedes-Benz, which dropped 3% in brand value to $58.8bn. The brand value of last year's runner-up, Toyota, fell 18% to $52.5bn
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Electric-car pioneer Tesla accelerated to pole position as the world’s most valuable automotive brand in the latest Brand Finance survey.

The brand value of Elon Musk's car company surged by 44% to $66.2bn (R1.2-trillion), according to the brand valuation consultancy. That makes Tesla the world’s most valuable car brand for the first time, and the first car brand that doesn’t manufacture internal combustion engines.

Tesla is now worth more than five times its pre-pandemic value, and overtakes last year’s leader, Mercedes-Benz, which dropped 3% in brand value to $58.8bn. The brand value of last year's runner-up, Toyota, fell 18% to $52.5bn

The Brand Finance survey puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test annually, and publishes more than 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries.

Sokon, a subsidiary of the China’s Dongfeng conglomerate that makes electric vehicles, is the fastest-growing car brand. Its brand value more than doubled to $739m according to the latest data. After a successful 2022 in which sales rose 21% from a year earlier, the brand’s prospects have also increased, helping to boost the brand value further.

Ferrari’s brand value is down 8% to $7.4bn but the Italian company remains the strongest car brand after a good financial performance in 2022. The decline was due to exchange rate fluctuations and concerns about its financing requirements.

The top 10 most valuable automotive brands in 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED
The top 10 most valuable automotive brands in 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sustainability perceptions

Brand Finance also published a sustainability perceptions value score, and Tesla came out on top in the automotive category with score of 5.43 out of 10, and a value of $17.8bn.

Uber also scored the highest sustainability perception value in the mobility segment, with a ranking of $2.4bn. 

“This growth in brand value is a positive sign for Tesla as it indicates that consumers are recognising and valuing the brand more, which could potentially lead to increased sales and revenue,” said Alex Haigh, Brand Finance’s valuation director.

“The automotive industry is highly competitive, so for Tesla to achieve this level of growth in brand value is a noteworthy accomplishment and a testament to the value of the Tesla brand. Tesla must work to protect this [and] to build long-term brand strength,” Haigh added. 

Amsterdam makes a new push to keep cars out

Amsterdam is proposing new restrictions on through-traffic as it redoubles efforts to keep cars from flooding the central city.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Netstar and Vodacom to bring free Wi-Fi to taxi commuters

The new WiTaxi initiative is set to transform the sector while offering SMMEs a new advertising platform
Motoring
19 hours ago

Here are South Africa’s top selling cars in March

The new Ford Ranger has reignited the bakkie wars but the Toyota Hilux still rules
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here are South Africa’s top selling cars in March news
  2. These were South Africa's top-selling car brands in March news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  4. Massive diesel price decrease for April, but petrol is a mixed bag news
  5. April expected to usher in fuel price savings, says AA news

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress