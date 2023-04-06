news

Ford plans ‘dramatic reductions’ in product complexity

06 April 2023 - 07:58 By Reuters
Ford CEO Jim Farley has said the carmaker's product lineup and vehicle architectures are too complex and too costly.
Image: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford plans “dramatic reductions” in the complexity of its product line-up starting in the 2024 model year, Jim Baumbick, the automaker's product development chief, said on Wednesday at a conference hosted by Bank of America.

At the same time, Ford plans to develop more variations of certain model lines, such as the Bronco SUV, because they offer 30% or greater profit margins compared with the base model, Baumbick said.

“On Bronco, we are never going to let our foot off the pedal,” Baumbick said.

Ford is also “rushing to add capacity” to build more Maverick compact pickup trucks, he said.

