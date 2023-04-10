The Gorky Automobile Plant, part of Russia’s GAZ Group which was contracted to assemble cars for Volkswagen, has filed a lawsuit to recover 28.4bn roubles ($348m or roughly R6.4bn) from the German automaker, court records show.
The lawsuit, details of which have not yet been published, was filed with the Nizhny Novgorod regional court on April 7. Volkswagen declined to comment.
GAZ Group is already seeking to recover 15.6bn roubles (roughly R3.5bn) from its former partner in a separate suit. Volkswagen halted operations in Russia in March 2022, shortly after Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
A court froze the company’s assets in Russia on March 17, but that order was lifted on April 3.
Volkswagen plans to sell its Russian assets, including a car plant in Kaluga with a capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year, but has not yet made a decision on the disposal.
It is applying for approval of the sale from Russian government agencies, the automaker has said.
Volkswagen plants in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod ceased production in March last year after the company announced the suspension of operations in Russia until further notice. In the summer the company decided to close the Nizhny Novgorod site.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Russia’s GAZ Group files $348m suit against Volkswagen
Image: ©kip02kas/123RF.COM
The Gorky Automobile Plant, part of Russia’s GAZ Group which was contracted to assemble cars for Volkswagen, has filed a lawsuit to recover 28.4bn roubles ($348m or roughly R6.4bn) from the German automaker, court records show.
The lawsuit, details of which have not yet been published, was filed with the Nizhny Novgorod regional court on April 7. Volkswagen declined to comment.
GAZ Group is already seeking to recover 15.6bn roubles (roughly R3.5bn) from its former partner in a separate suit. Volkswagen halted operations in Russia in March 2022, shortly after Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
A court froze the company’s assets in Russia on March 17, but that order was lifted on April 3.
Volkswagen plans to sell its Russian assets, including a car plant in Kaluga with a capacity of 225,000 vehicles a year, but has not yet made a decision on the disposal.
It is applying for approval of the sale from Russian government agencies, the automaker has said.
Volkswagen plants in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod ceased production in March last year after the company announced the suspension of operations in Russia until further notice. In the summer the company decided to close the Nizhny Novgorod site.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
World’s most expensive number plate sells for $15m in Dubai
Tata jumps to seven-month high on strong Q4 JLR sales
One-minute battery swaps are spurring EV adoption in Asia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos