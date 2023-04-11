news

Hyundai to invest $18bn in South Korea's EV industry

11 April 2023 - 10:27 By Reuters
Hyundai said on Tuesday it planned to invest 24 trillion won ($18.14 billion or roughly R333,580,995,000) in South Korea's electric vehicle (EV) industry through 2030 in a bid to bolster the EV ecosystem and strengthen its role in the global automotive industry.
Hyundai said on Tuesday it planned to invest 24 trillion won ($18.14 billion or roughly R333,580,995,000) in South Korea's electric vehicle (EV) industry through 2030 in a bid to bolster the EV ecosystem and strengthen its role in the global automotive industry.
Image: wattana1stockphoto / 123rf

Hyundai said on Tuesday it planned to invest 24 trillion won ($18.14bn or roughly R333.6bn) in South Korea's electric vehicle (EV) industry through 2030 in a bid to bolster the EV ecosystem and strengthen its role in the global automotive industry.

The investment plan by the group, which includes Hyundai, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, came as President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Kia's first designated electric vehicle plant.

The new plant, the auto group's first plant in the country in almost three decades, is set to begin production in 2025.

Yoon pledged comprehensive measures to help South Korea's auto industry better prepare for transformation in the first half of this year, the presidential office said in a statement.

It added the government would expand tax benefits for domestic EV facility investment for a five-fold boost in production capacity by 2030.

READ MORE

Car price cuts in China are intensifying, and that’s bad news

Discounts continuing at the pace they are arguably isn’t good for anyone, no matter how happy it may make consumers today.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Why the global EV transition hinges on one Chinese company

The world’s largest battery maker doesn’t need Ford or Tesla. It’s the US — and global — carmakers, desperate to go electric quickly, that need the ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

BYD bets on self-developed chassis suspension system

China's BYD launched on Monday a new chassis suspension system as the electric vehicle maker ramps up efforts to move upmarket with premium products.
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. World’s most expensive number plate sells for $15m in Dubai news
  2. Hot-hatch rivals the new Toyota GR Corolla needs to beat New Models
  3. New Toyota Vitz replaces Agya in South Africa. Here is the pricing New Models
  4. Fresh new models launching in Mzansi this April New Models
  5. Leclerc asks fans for privacy after his home address is leaked Motorsport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
N3 horror crash involving 41 car pile-up and five fatalities