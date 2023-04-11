news

Mini reimagines mascot Spike as intelligent personal assistant

11 April 2023 - 13:13 By Motoring Staff
Spike will appear as an active protagonist in the cockpit of the new Mini Concept Aceman, with a new Spike mode that sets the perfect stage for the digital companion.
Image: Supplied

Mini's canine mascot, Spike, has been reimagined and brought to life in the digital world to guide users through the operating concept of the future Mini model family.

Inspired by the look of an English bulldog, Spike has been Mini's mascot since the debut of the first modern Mini in 2001. Now, as the Mini intelligent personal assistant, Spike will provide various forms of support and make his first major appearance at the 2023 Auto Shanghai international trade fair from April 18-27.

Spike will not only be a digital character, but also an art toy, welcoming visitors to the Mini stand as a large-format sculpture (combining elements of toys and sculptures in the style of urban pop culture, art toys are independent works of art).

Spike will also appear as an active protagonist in the cockpit of the new Mini Concept Aceman, with a new Spike mode that sets the perfect stage for the digital companion. Mini plans to provide comprehensive insights into the digital world of the new model family and Spike’s diverse functions throughout 2023.

Head of Mini design, Oliver Heilmer, says Spike represents the brand's commitment to delivering emotions and remarkable experiences.

“That’s why we are taking Spike into the future as a digital character. And he is not just a design experiment — he is becoming a characterful companion for the user experience.”

