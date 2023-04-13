Among the wide range of products that Mini will showcase at the upcoming Shanghai motor show from April 18 to 27, including the new Mini Aceman concept and fresh John Cooper Works derivatives, is the new electric Mini Cooper SE Convertible.
Electric Mini Cooper SE Convertible to wow Shanghai motor show
Image: Supplied
Among the wide range of products that Mini will showcase at the upcoming Shanghai motor show from April 18 to 27, including the new Mini Aceman concept and fresh John Cooper Works derivatives, is the new electric Mini Cooper SE Convertible.
This is Mini’s first emission-free convertible and will be built in a limited number of 999 vehicles.
The 3,850mm-long car has the same 160l luggage compartment as the petrol Mini Convertible.
It is powered by the same 135kW electric motor as the Cooper SE hatch. The electric drive accelerates the new open-top Mini Cooper SE from standstill to 100km/h in 8.2 seconds, with a claimed driving range of 201km as determined in the WLTP test cycle.
The electrically operated roof can be deployed at driving speeds up to 30km/h. The soft top with a Union Jack pattern can be opened, closed or set as a sliding roof.
The small series is available in Enigmatic Black and White Silver and features edition-specific equipment details with the lettering 1 of 999.
Special features include edition-specific aluminium light-alloy wheels in 17-inch sizes, door handles, side scuttles, and the surrounds of the front and rear lights are finished in Resolute Bronze.
Mini logos and the model lettering are in Piano Black.
The car also offers heated sports seats in leather lounge design, a multifunction leather-clad steering wheel, which can also be heated, and yellow accents such as the yellow start-stop toggle switch.
In addition to numerous other features is the eDrive service familiar from the Mini Cooper SE. It provides the driver with information on current energy consumption, range and tips for an economical driving style, all summarised on the head-up display. Active cruise control with stop and go function and the Mini driving assistant complete the list of luxury features.
The limited-edition Mini Cooper SE convertible will not be sold in South Africa.
