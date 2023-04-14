news

Zeekr hires ex-Lexus brand veteran to head Europe operations

14 April 2023 - 11:00 By Reuters
Spiros Fotinos, who spent 24 years with Toyota and led the brand management of Lexus globally, joined Zeekr in September as CEO of Zeekr Europe.
Image: Rob Foldy/Getty Images for Lexus

China's Zeekr has hired a former Lexus executive to head its operations in Europe, according to a memo seen by Reuters, as the electric vehicle (EV) maker plans to sell into the region later this year.

A Zeekr representative confirmed the appointment.

The previously unreported move underscores Zeekr's efforts to establish a foothold in the premium EV segment in the home markets of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

The Geely-owned brand said on Wednesday it planned to offer the SUV-styled Zeekr X and its Zeekr 001 EV sedan in Western Europe. Zeekr previously said it would start delivering in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year.

Zeekr CEO Andy An said then the company would provide more details on its strategy for overseas sales at the Shanghai auto show, scheduled for April 18-27.

It aims to sell 140,000 Zeekr cars this year, doubling the figure in 2022, An added.

