Over the past 10 years combined the Ford Mustang tops the list as the world's best-selling sports car. This according to Ford analysis of registration data from S&P Global Mobility.
“We’re proud of the entire Mustang family, what it represents to Ford and especially our passionate Mustang owners and fans,” said Dave Bozeman, vice president of enthusiast vehicles for Ford Blue and Ford customer service division.
“It’s our commitment to serving Mustang’s global community, from Atlanta to Adelaide and beyond, that has earned Mustang the honour of world’s best-selling sports car for 10 years combined.”
According to Ford internal data, the US remains home to the strongest demand for Mustang representing 78% of global sales. Other markets that saw growth in Mustang sales in 2022 include Germany, up 17%, Britain, up 14.4%, Switzerland, up 14.9% and the Middle East 7.4%.
In South Africa, 239 Mustangs found new homes in the past 12 months, pushing the total number of units sold to 3,852, since the nameplate officially went on sale locally in 2016.
Ford Mustang gallops on as world’s best-selling sports car
Image: Supplied
