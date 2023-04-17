news

German auto association sees 2023 electric passenger car output up 50%

17 April 2023 - 06:41 By Reuters
Germany's auto industry association VDA expects the number of electric passenger cars produced in Europe's biggest economy to jump by 50% to over a million this year, due to rising foreign demand and carmakers ramping up e-mobility production.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“We assume that the domestic production of electrically-powered passenger cars will increase by 50% to 1.33 million units, of which 980,000 will be purely battery-electric cars,” VDA head Hildegard Mueller was quoted as saying by Automobilwoche on Sunday.

Some 885,000 electric cars were produced in Germany last year, 300,000 of which were plug-in hybrids, according to VDA.

Mueller said the forecast was based on new e-models on offer and rising production at Tesla's Gruenheide and Mercedes-Benz's Bremen plants, adding that demand from abroad was stronger than in Germany due to partial reductions in government subsidies that went into effect this year.

