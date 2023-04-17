news

WATCH | An AK47 round versus a car's window lifter motor

Armoured-car specialist SVI Engineering has released the sixth episode in its Shoot Through series of videos

17 April 2023 - 10:02 By Staff Writer

Armoured-car specialist SVI Engineering has released the sixth episode in its Shoot Through series of videos, this time demonstrating the devastating effect of an AK47 round on a window lifter motor here.

“A window lifter motor — which is, of course, positioned inside a door panel, out of sight — is the sort of component that may well be in the firing line during an attack on an unarmoured vehicle. Question is, how will it stand up to a single AK47 round?” asked Jaco de Kock, CEO of SVI.

As shown in the footage captured by a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera —  supplied by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and set at 30,000 frames per second — the 7.62x39 mm conventional steel-core round easily penetrates the window lifter motor, striking the integrated steel shaft and sending plastic debris flying.

“Though we managed to hit the steel shaft — which is surely the most resilient element of the window lifter motor — it proved no match for the AK47 round. I think there’s a better chance of winning the lottery than of such a component stopping a bullet. So, it’s best to rather invest in an SVI-armoured vehicle,” quipped Nicol Louw, SVI business development director.

SVI's latest video shows what happens when an AK47 bullet meets a window lifter motor.
Image: Supplied

Conceived to both inform and entertain, the full Shoot Through video series — an episode will be published on SVI’s YouTube channel about every two weeks — sets out to answer whether various (mostly standard) automotive components can stop a round discharged by a firearm.

The subject of the first episode in SVI’s Shoot Through series was a ventilated steel brake disc from a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 bakkie, while the second episode featured a Volkswagen Polo engine block, the third a shock absorber, the fourth a Polo cylinder head and the fifth a seat belt mechanism.

