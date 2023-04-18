news

Armormax shows off B4 and B6 armour packages for Land Rover Defender

18 April 2023 - 13:44 By Motoring Staff
From the outside Armormax conversions are not discernible to the naked eye.
Image: Supplied

Armormax, a South African company known for its armoured luxury products, has recently completed the first three units of its latest project: an armoured Land Rover Defender. The Defender, which has been popular among SUV owners, is well-suited for armouring conversions due to its size and layout.

As such Armormax has developed both B4 and B6 levels of armour for the Defender, with the former capable of defeating handgun threats and the latter capable of withstanding assault rifles (AK47 and R5) and even grenade attacks.

All glass is replaced with ballistic glass with steel rebated edges.
Image: Supplied

The completed vehicles include one B4 unit that will be used for demonstration purposes and two B6 units for a long-standing client. Armormax prides itself on discretion, quality, and uncompromised functionality, with the conversion not discernible to the naked eye from the outside and barely noticeable from the inside. The fit and finish are comparable to that of the standard factory vehicle, and vehicle dynamics remain largely unaffected.

Notably, the B6 version does not compromise the third row of seats and cargo area, which is typically the case with a B6, and the installation of a rear bulkhead. All three versions of the Defender can be converted, including the 90, 110, and 130. The B4 Defender will soon be available for customers to experience at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre on special request. Armormax has also demonstrated the armoured version's agility and capability compared to the standard version on an obstacle course and skidpan.

The B6 version does not compromise the third row of seats and cargo area.
Image: Supplied

In terms of pricing the Armormax B4 package will set you back R782,000. This sees all glass replaced with ballistic glass with steel rebated edges; all doors and panels protected with lightweight synthetic armour; the A, B and C pillars reinforced using lightweight synthetic armour; the entire roof and sunroof armoured using lightweight synthetic armour, a run-flat tyre system and PTT intercom system. Added weight is under 200kg.

The flagship Armormax B6 package retails for R1,728,000. This sees all glass replaced with ballistic glass with steel rebated edges; all doors protected with lightweight synthetic armour, the A, B and C pillars reinforced using ballistic steel; the entire roof and sunroof armoured using lightweight synthetic armour; the firewall and crucial body shell areas armoured with ballistic steel; the floor armoured with lightweight synthetic armour; the front fenders armoured with ballistic steel; the fuel cell protected with Armorcote self-sealing treatment; the battery and ECU protected with lightweight synthetic armour plus the installation of run-flat tyre system and PTT intercom system. Added weight is 600kg.

