Armormax shows off B4 and B6 armour packages for Land Rover Defender
Armormax, a South African company known for its armoured luxury products, has recently completed the first three units of its latest project: an armoured Land Rover Defender. The Defender, which has been popular among SUV owners, is well-suited for armouring conversions due to its size and layout.
As such Armormax has developed both B4 and B6 levels of armour for the Defender, with the former capable of defeating handgun threats and the latter capable of withstanding assault rifles (AK47 and R5) and even grenade attacks.
In terms of pricing the Armormax B4 package will set you back R782,000. This sees all glass replaced with ballistic glass with steel rebated edges; all doors and panels protected with lightweight synthetic armour; the A, B and C pillars reinforced using lightweight synthetic armour; the entire roof and sunroof armoured using lightweight synthetic armour, a run-flat tyre system and PTT intercom system. Added weight is under 200kg.
The flagship Armormax B6 package retails for R1,728,000. This sees all glass replaced with ballistic glass with steel rebated edges; all doors protected with lightweight synthetic armour, the A, B and C pillars reinforced using ballistic steel; the entire roof and sunroof armoured using lightweight synthetic armour; the firewall and crucial body shell areas armoured with ballistic steel; the floor armoured with lightweight synthetic armour; the front fenders armoured with ballistic steel; the fuel cell protected with Armorcote self-sealing treatment; the battery and ECU protected with lightweight synthetic armour plus the installation of run-flat tyre system and PTT intercom system. Added weight is 600kg.
