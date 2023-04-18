news

Volkswagen plans to launch 10 more EV models by 2026

18 April 2023 - 08:46 By Reuters
VW plans to introduce 10 more electric vehicle (EV) models by 2026 and it remained committed to China, where established foreign brands are losing ground to nimble local rivals.
VW plans to introduce 10 more electric vehicle (EV) models by 2026 and it remained committed to China, where established foreign brands are losing ground to nimble local rivals.
Image: Supplied

Germany's Volkswagen said on Tuesday it plans to introduce 10 more electric vehicle (EV) models by 2026 and it remained committed to China, where established foreign brands are losing ground to nimble local rivals.

“As VW, we remain firmly committed to China ... Our guiding principle is development in China, for China at full speed,” Thomas Schafer, CEO of VW Passenger Cars, said on Tuesday, speaking at the Shanghai auto show.

Volkswagen, the top-selling passenger vehicle brand in China for decades, is among the legacy foreign auto brands seeing their shares of the world's biggest auto market shrink as they lag Chinese peers in launching electric cars. For 2022, Volkswagen saw sales fall by 3.6% to 3.18 million vehicles.

In February, Chinese EV maker BYD outsold Volkswagen-branded cars, becoming the best-selling passenger car brand in China for the second month in four.

Unveiling the upper-end ID.7 EV model on Tuesday, Schafer said Volkswagen plans to introduce 10 more EV models by 2026.

Volkswagen said earlier this year it aims to speed up its time to market for new models from four years to closer to the 2.5-year average for its Chinese counterparts, in part by localising research & development for Chinese models even further.

Schafer said the company is investing heavily with its Chinese joint venture partners in design, production as well as research & development, adding it has up to 2,000 developers in its R&D hub in Anhui province.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ford Mustang gallops on as world’s best-selling sports car

Over the past 10 years combined the Ford Mustang tops the list as the world's best-selling sports car. This according to Ford analysis of ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Japanese carmakers have a chance to shine at Shanghai Auto Show

For Japanese carmakers falling behind local players in China’s electric vehicle market, this year’s Shanghai auto show is the perfect place to ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Tesla margins in focus as EV price war kicks into high gear

Tesla's first-quarter margins are anticipated to have hit a more than three-year low as the electric-vehicle maker slashed prices to lure more buyers ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices New Models
  2. The new Suzuki Eeco is an affordable panel van that can New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  4. REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable ... Reviews
  5. The one-millionth MINI rolls off the assembly line news

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras