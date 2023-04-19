news

Jaguar Land Rover to spend £15bn on EVs and autonomous tech

20 April 2023 - 15:09 By Siddharth Philip
Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15bn (roughly R338,429,795,000) over the next five years on developing electric cars as well as autonomous-driving features as part of its drive to ditch combustion engines and catch up with rivals.
Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15bn (roughly R338,429,795,000) over the next five years on developing electric cars as well as autonomous-driving features as part of its drive to ditch combustion engines and catch up with rivals. 
Image: Bloomberg

Jaguar Land Rover will invest £15bn (roughly R338,429,795,000) over the next five years on developing electric cars as well as autonomous-driving features as part of its drive to ditch combustion engines and catch up with rivals. 

The plan includes turning JLR’s UK Halewood plant into an all-electric facility, with the first medium-sized battery Range Rover model due in 2025, the unit of Tata Motors said on Wednesday. The announcement is the first detailed road map from the automaker, two years after initial moves on EV investments and the decision to reinvent Jaguar as a electric-only brand.

“We are stepping into an incredibly exciting new electric era for JLR as a modern luxury business,” JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said in a statement. The luxury-car maker, which has struggled with supply-chain woes more than competitors, aims to be net-cash flow positive by financial year 2025 and have “double digit” earnings before interest and taxes by 2026. 

JLR has limited experience making EVs, with its only fully electric vehicle — the I-Pace SUV — being built by Magna International Inc in Austria. Luxury-car makers from BMW to Porsche are ramping up their battery offerings, with Mercedes-Benz unveiling the roughly €200,000 (roughly R3,968,726) Maybach EQS SUV this week at the Shanghai auto show.

JLR will begin taking bookings for an electric version of its full-size Range Rover at the end of the year, it said. The decision to make key models in the UK is a boon for the struggling industry that has taken a number of knocks in the run-up to and post Brexit.

Jaguar, which has been beset by waning sales, will begin selling the first of three new electric models from 2024, including a four-door grand tourer that will be produced in the UK at JLR’s Solihull plant. The car will have a driving range of up to 700km priced from £100,000 (roughly R2,251,827).  

The company said it would retool its current engine manufacturing factory in Wolverhampton to produce electric drive units and assemble battery packs for its future models. It will also retain the metal stamping facilities at its Castle Bromwich site, though the carmaker said it “continues to explore options” for the rest of the facility. JLR makes Jaguar sedans as well as the F-Type sports car at Castle Bromwich.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE

BMW under fire after ice cream fracas at Shanghai auto show

Chinese internet users berated German automaker BMW on Thursday, accusing it of discrimination at the Shanghai auto show amid claims workers at its ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

WATCH | Honda Civic Type R rules the 'Ring' with new FWD lap record

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R, launched last year, has set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, reclaiming its position ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds

Elon Musk has said the only thing holding back electric vehicle sales is their price.
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices New Models
  2. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models
  3. New Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi headed for Mzansi New Models
  4. New Porsche Cayenne unwrapped and local pricing confirmed New Models
  5. New Mercedes-Benz GLC local pricing announced New Models

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras