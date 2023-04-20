The 2023 Honda Civic Type R, launched last year, has set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, reclaiming its position as the fastest production FWD vehicle.
The development team completed the lap around the infamous “Green Hell” on March 24 in 7 minutes and 44.881 seconds, beating the previous record holder, the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R.
The latest iteration of the Civic Type R boasts a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 235kW and 420Nm of torque. It's paired with an updated six-speed manual transmission, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 275km/h.
The Civic Type R's sleek exterior, including a high-level rear wing and aerodynamic underfloor elements, also contributed to the record time by generating genuine downforce. Additionally, the longer wheelbase and multilink rear suspension, along with a significantly wider rear track, offer improved cornering stability over the previous model.
WATCH | Honda Civic Type R rules the 'Ring' with new FWD lap record
