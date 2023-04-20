news

WATCH | Honda Civic Type R rules the 'Ring' with new FWD lap record

20 April 2023 - 10:02 By Motoring Staff

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R, launched last year, has set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, reclaiming its position as the fastest production FWD vehicle.

The development team completed the lap around the infamous “Green Hell” on March 24 in 7 minutes and 44.881 seconds, beating the previous record holder, the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. 

The latest iteration of the Civic Type R boasts a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 235kW and 420Nm of torque. It's paired with an updated six-speed manual transmission, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 275km/h.

The Civic Type R's sleek exterior, including a high-level rear wing and aerodynamic underfloor elements, also contributed to the record time by generating genuine downforce. Additionally, the longer wheelbase and multilink rear suspension, along with a significantly wider rear track, offer improved cornering stability over the previous model.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

CONSUMER WATCH | No fix for overheating Cherokee as Jeep leaves owner in limbo

Vuyelwa Mtimkulu feels let down by the Jeep brand and its parent firm Stellantis South Africa.
Motoring
2 hours ago

F1 Miami — if you can't afford to pay then don't expect to play

At the Miami Grand Prix, $35,000 for a table at a club is just the beginning.
Motoring
2 hours ago

As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds

Elon Musk has said the only thing holding back electric vehicle sales is their price.
Motoring
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices New Models
  2. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models
  3. New Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi headed for Mzansi New Models
  4. New Porsche Cayenne unwrapped and local pricing confirmed New Models
  5. New Mercedes-Benz GLC local pricing announced New Models

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras