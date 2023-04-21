news

500,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class rolls off the production line

21 April 2023 - 15:25 By Motor News Reporter
The 500,000th G-Class harks back to a model offered in 1983.
Image: Supplied

As it approaches its 45th production anniversary in 2024, the 500,000th Mercedes‑Benz G-Class recently rolled off the production line in Graz, Austria. Mercedes-Benz has continued to build this veteran off-roader since 1979.

The anniversary vehicle recalls the origins of the off-road icon with a vintage look from the 280 GE of 1986. This modern descendant incorporates iconic design elements such as the agave green, which was one of the first paint colours available for the G-Class in the early years.

At the market launch in 1979, customers could choose between four engine variants with a power range from 53kW to 110kW in both short-wheelbase cabriolets and short- or long-wheelbase station wagons.

Among the subtle throwback details are the covers of the turn signals which return to the shade of orange that’s no longer in use. It also gets a spare wheel cover with a significantly larger Mercedes star, five-spoke sterling silver wheels and an interior inspired by the 280 GE through a middle section of the seat upholstered in chequered fabric. The grab handle on the passenger side features the lettering “No. 500,000” in agave green, and “Schöckl” is scribbled on door sill trims. 

“On the occasion of the 500,000th anniversary, we would like to thank both our loyal customers and long-time fans as well as our employees and our production partner Magna Steyr in Graz,” said Dr Emmerich Schiller, chairperson and CEO of Mercedes-Benz and head of the off-road vehicle product division. 

“We are proud of this figure, which also underscores the exclusivity of the G-Class. After all, four whole decades have led to this significant anniversary.”

An all-electric G-Class is expected to be launched in 2024.

