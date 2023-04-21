news

Musk's price cuts show challenge for Tesla's product strategy, says Ford's Farley

21 April 2023 - 09:47 By Reuters
Farley said Tesla's price cuts underscore intense competition in the two-row crossover or SUV segment of the car market, where Tesla's best-selling Model Y faces a range of newer rivals in China and other markets.
Image: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Electric car giant Tesla's decision to cut prices to drive up sales volume reflects the pressure it faces from competition and an ageing product line-up, Ford CEO Jim Farley said on Thursday.

Tesla's price cuts underscore intense competition in the two-row crossover or SUV segment of the market, where Tesla's best-selling Model Y faces a range of newer rivals in China and other markets, he said.

Ford would focus on less-crowded segments such as pickup trucks and vans.

But Tesla's ability to adjust prices quickly and its “reductive” focus on squeezing costs out is a competitive advantage and other carmakers would have to follow its lead in cutting prices, Farley said.

Tesla's share price dropped almost 10% on Thursday, cutting more than $50bn (R904.5bn) from its market value, after Musk said the company would discount as needed to drive up demand.

“Honestly, anyone surprised at this, I don't understand,” Farley told reporters, speaking on the sidelines of a charity event on Thursday in Detroit.

“You have to be able to respond quickly” to Tesla's strategy. “That agility he's building is super important for everyone.”

Farley said Ford was moving quickly to have a second-generation electric vehicle (EV) ready since the pace of product overhauls is happening far faster with EVs than with other cars.

“We used to think we would have a model year. Now with Model e, four times a year we have a model year,” he said in reference to the pace of change for electric vehicles.

Musk said this week Tesla would be able to cut prices now — even potentially to zero profit — and earn more later on software and services when it has technology available that allows autonomous driving.

Many analysts are sceptical about that projection.

Tesla is readying a new version of the Model Y, code-named Juniper, but has not disclosed details. Since January, Tesla has cut the price of the long-range version of the Model Y by $13,000 (R234,850) in the US market.

Though Tesla pushes frequent software updates to customers, the Model Y has not had a major, visible redesign since its first deliveries in 2020.

“I think what he's going to learn is product freshness matters a lot,” Farley said.

Ford's own history has a cautionary note for Musk, who appears to be modelling the Tesla playbook on what Henry Ford did, Farley said.

Ford drove down costs for the Model T and created a mass market with production innovation. But it failed to respond to customer demands and new competition, with Henry Ford famously insisting the only colour available would be black.

“You could have had red or green, but it took them 10 years,” Farley said.

