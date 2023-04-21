Tesla increases price of Model S, X in US after shares slide

Tesla increased prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in the US after the company’s shares slumped as steep markdowns earlier this year took a significant toll on profitability.
The starting price of variants of the premium Model S sedans and Model X sports utility vehicles were raised by $2,500 (R45,141), or about 2% to 3%, according to the carmaker’s US website. The latest staring prices of both models are $87,490 (R1,579,777) and $97,490 (R1,760,343), respectively.
The move claws back some of the cuts that squeezed profit margins and come just two days after Tesla lowered the price of its Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan for the second time this month.
Tesla shares slid nearly 10%, the most since January 3, to $162.99 in New York on Thursday after CEO Elon Musk indicated his company will keep cutting prices to stoke demand. The shares gained 47% this year by Wednesday.
“We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice vs a lower volume and higher margin,” Musk told analysts on Wednesday.
Tesla’s automotive gross margin excluding sales of regulatory credits dipped to 19% for the quarter, below the 20% threshold CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said three months ago the company expected to stay above this year.
Tesla remains ahead of other carmakers in return on sales. In 2022, General Motors reported an operating margin of 6.6%, while Ford’s was 4%.
Hours before the price hikes were posted, Ford CEO Jim Farley said Tesla could start a price war and turn certain electric vehicle models into commodities.
Tesla’s moves to bolster growth are “completely rational and should surprise no-one”, Farley said at a charity event in Detroit. “Price wars are breaking out everywhere. Who’s going to blink for growth?”
Tesla’s unique position among EV makers has drawn comparisons to the early days of Ford. Its early 1900s innovation — the moving assembly line — put other carmakers out of business by lowering costs to levels other companies couldn’t match.
Musk said on Wednesday Tesla isn’t looking to put competitors out of business, but to make its cars more accessible amid rising interest rates and stubborn inflation.
