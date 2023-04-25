Hyundai's Q1 net profit jumps 109%, beating expectations

South Korea's Hyundai on Tuesday reported a 109% increase in first-quarter profit thanks to a rise in vehicle output as a global chip shortage eased and demand for its high-margin SUVs remained strong.

Hyundai reported a net profit of 3.3-trillion won (R44.9bn) for the January-March period versus a profit of 1.6-trillion won (R21.8bn) a year earlier.

That compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate for first-quarter profit of 2.3-trillion won (R31.3bn) from 16 analysts.