Hyundai's Q1 net profit jumps 109%, beating expectations

25 April 2023 - 08:20 By Reuters
Hyundai reported a net profit of 3.3 trillion won (roughly R44,873,231,000) for the January-March period versus a profit of 1.6 trillion won (roughly R21,800,976,000) a year earlier.
Image: romanzaiets / 123rf

South Korea's Hyundai on Tuesday reported a 109% increase in first-quarter profit thanks to a rise in vehicle output as a global chip shortage eased and demand for its high-margin SUVs remained strong.

Hyundai reported a net profit of 3.3-trillion won (R44.9bn) for the January-March period versus a profit of 1.6-trillion won (R21.8bn) a year earlier.

That compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate for first-quarter profit of 2.3-trillion  won (R31.3bn) from 16 analysts. 

